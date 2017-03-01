Alicia Keys Impersonating Adele and Gwen Stefani Will Leave You Speechless

It's no secret that Alicia Keys possesses a superhuman set of chops. And The Voice judge, who competes against fellow musicians Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and Gwen Stefani on the hit show, decided to pay the ultimate compliment to her co-star and former No Doubt frontwoman when she channeled Stefani's vocals for a round of Wheel of Musical Impressions.

The "If I Ain't Got You" hitmaker stopped over at the Tonight Show on Tuesday, where host Jimmy Fallon challenged the singer to partake in one of his most popular sketches.

Starting things off on a high note, the 36-year-old shook off her nerves completely rocked out as she performed "Miss Mary Mack" to perfection as Gwen, even standing up and dancing around as the late night emcee exclaimed, "She's gong to love that!"

While Fallon held his own channeling The Pointer Sisters while belting out the jingle for insurance company "State Farm," he was no match for Keys, who absolutely slayed the competition as Adele singing "The Alphabet Song" to the tune of her Grammy Award-winning hit, "Hello."

The "Girl on Fire" songstress's best rendition of the night, however, had to be her last, as she paid homage to Janis Joplin with a stirring execution of "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star."

While Fallon and the rest of us were completely floored by the mom-of-two's performance, she admitted that her kids, especially her 6-year-old son Egypt, are her toughest fans.

"He's at this age now where he wants to tell me that everybody's better than me. He'll be like, 'She kind of sings better than you, Mommy,'" the star admitted, chuckling.

Watch the full clip at the top to see Keys bring these musicians' vocals to life and open up about the one late star that she wishes her kids could have met.