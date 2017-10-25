This Alice + Olivia x The Beatles Collection Is Bringing Back the Best Trends of the '60s

Here comes the sun, Beatles fans. One of our favorite fashion brands Alice + Olivia is dropping a limited-edition collection that celebrates The Beatles. We're freaking out, too. This is the first time ever that the history-making band has teamed up with a women's fashion label on a capsule collection.
If you're a die-hard Beatles fan, you'll appreciate the retro pieces that are covered with the band members' faces. There's a mashup of psychedelic dresses and T-shirts covered in bold yellow, green, and purple hues. Even if you're not big on wearing bright, rainbow fashions, the collection also has some black, white, and neutral options that pay homage to the legendary tunes created by The Beatles.
Sadly, the collection won't launch at Alice and Olivia, Nordstrom, and Saks Fifth Avenue stores until November 7 when the Grammy Award-winning documentary The Beatles: Eight Days a Week—The Touring Years airs on PBS. But in the meantime, you can get a sneak peek below and pre-order your favorite pieces on the retailers' websites.
1. AO X THE BEATLES RYLYN EMBROIDERED TEE
Turn heads and update your casual uniform with this sweet graphic tee.
$195
2. AO X THE BEATLES CHARLINE OVERSIZED MILITARY JACKET
Layer up in style with this military-inspired jacket.
$440
3. AO X THE BEATLES CHLOE CROPPED JACKET
Give off major cool-girl vibes with this boxy, white denim jacket.
$485
4. AO X THE BEATLES ELOISE APPLIQUE BUTTONDOWN
Upgrade your denim-shirt game with this graphic option.
$395
5. AO X THE BEATLES HERE COMES SUN CLUTCH
Turn a casual outfit into instant fun with this bright crossbody bag.
$495
6. AO X THE BEATLES LONNIE EMBELLISHED BOMBER
Score a sparkly athleisure look with this embellished bomber jacket.
$795
7. AO X THE BEATLES CLYDE DRESS
Have some '60s fun in this colorblock shift dress.
$395
8. AO X THE BEATLES ALL YOU NEED LOVE CLUTCH
Spread love (and great style) with this sparkly clutch.
$495
9. AO X THE BEATLES MANI EMBROIDERED DRESS
Take on the retro-inspired trends with this chic mini dress.
$695
10. AO X THE BEATLES ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE PULLOVER
Transform your fall style with this shirt-and-sweater combo.
$440
11. AO X THE BEATLES LEENA CROPPED SWEATSHIRT
Cozy up in this cheerful sweater embroidered with the lyrics from one of The Beatles' biggest songs.
$395
12. AO X THE BEATLES EMBELLISHED GOWN SKIRT
Make a mod statement in this full, floor-length skirt.
$1,295