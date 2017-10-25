This Alice + Olivia x The Beatles Collection Is Bringing Back the Best Trends of the '60s

Here comes the sun, Beatles fans. One of our favorite fashion brands Alice + Olivia is dropping a limited-edition collection that celebrates The Beatles. We're freaking out, too. This is the first time ever that the history-making band has teamed up with a women's fashion label on a capsule collection.

If you're a die-hard Beatles fan, you'll appreciate the retro pieces that are covered with the band members' faces. There's a mashup of psychedelic dresses and T-shirts covered in bold yellow, green, and purple hues. Even if you're not big on wearing bright, rainbow fashions, the collection also has some black, white, and neutral options that pay homage to the legendary tunes created by The Beatles.

Sadly, the collection won't launch at Alice and Olivia, Nordstrom, and Saks Fifth Avenue stores until November 7 when the Grammy Award-winning documentary The Beatles: Eight Days a Week—The Touring Years airs on PBS. But in the meantime, you can get a sneak peek below and pre-order your favorite pieces on the retailers' websites.

