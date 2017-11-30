Alice + Olivia's New Label Is Going to Be a Hit With Casual, Cool Fashion Girls

We've been fans of Alice + Olivia's quirky, stylish designs for years. I mean, where else can you get a chic paisley suit or a knockout, rainbow dress that honors the Beatles? Now, we can count on the brand for all of our casual needs, too, because today Alice + Olivia just launched AO.LA. It's a laid-back sister brand that's produced in Los Angeles, and we can already imagine all of the cool California girls freaking out over it.

On the AO.LA lineup you'll find a host of denim pants decked out with the retro vibes that we always turn to Alice + Olivia for. Think bleached bell bottoms and jeans embroidered with flowers that are effortlessly glam. You could even have your jeans customized by a tattoo artist or an illustrator at an Alice + Olivia store. The new AO.LA brand isn't only focused on making jeans feel special. You can complete your look with rocker, chic T-shirts and standout outerwear pieces that are equally as cool.

Get your hands on the new AO.LA pieces at Alice + Olivia, Neiman Marcus, and Bergdorf Goodman stores. And shop our favorite styles below.