Alexis Bledel Recalls Her "Highly Unusual" Gilmore Girls Audition 

These days, Gilmore Girls alum Alexis Bledel is a household name. With game-changing roles in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, The Handmaid’s Tale, and, of course, the mother-daughter dramedy that launched her career, the 35-year-old actress is something of a Hollywood veteran.

Of course, this couldn’t have been further from the case when Bledel was auditioning for the role of Rory Gilmore.

During a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the former Gilmore girl described the “unusual” audition process she underwent when vying for the role that would ultimately kick start her career.

“I was very sick, I was a student at NYU, and they kept calling me back up to audition,” Bledel told Meyers. “I think I went, like, six times. Oddly, I wasn’t a very seasoned actor at all. I didn’t know the process. I grew a tad bit impatient. I had a little attitude, and our boss really liked that a lot. She was like, ‘That’s our girl!’ I was like, ‘Are you guys going to bring me back again…?’ and she was like, ‘I like that, that’s perfect.’”

We can imagine Rory doing the same thing!

Despite the success of her method, Bledel is the first to admit that giving ‘tude is not an advisable path toward success. “My career is highly unusual,” she explained.

Can you imagine a Gilmore Girls without Bledel? That's *almost* as bleak as denying Lorelai her morning brew!