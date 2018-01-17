Alexander Wang Is Saying Goodbye to New York Fashion Week

If you’re still planning to sneak into an Alexander Wang show, listen up: The party-hopping, all-black-loving, model-magnet designer is saying goodbye to New York Fashion Week for good.

According to The New York Times, Wang is moving away from the traditional fashion month calendar in February and September and will instead show his collections in June and December, when most designers show their pre-collections. In addition, his pre-collection and main collection will be combined into one, meaning Kaia, Kendall, and Bella will have more to model in a single show.

According to the company’s announcement, the products from the brand will be split up into monthly deliveries, which “is widely considered to be a transformative solution for the global industry, breaking out of the conventional fashion calendar.” Basically, this all means you’ll have to wait less time to get your hands on Wang’s pieces after they hit the runway. As for his headline-making after-parties, those are totally TBD.

The move follows that of designers like Proenza Schouler, Rodarte, and Altuzarra, who all left NYFW and found a new home in Paris. In October 2017, Wang stepped down as CEO of his own company, appointing Lisa Gersh to the position.