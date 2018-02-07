Alexander Skarsgärd Gets Real About the “Disgusting” Double Standard for Women in Hollywood

Alexander Skarsgärd may have portrayed an abusive husband on Big Little Lies, but in real life, the actor is opening up about his support for women.

In an interview with Elle UK, the Emmy winner discusses a gender bias in the entertainment industry and what the women he has worked with across several projects have taught him.

“There is a double standard [in the film industry]. I notice that with actress friends of mine. And it’s disgusting. It’s not a problem that’s specific to Hollywood,” he said. “I think you see this in many professions, where men in power think they’re entitled. So these women are very brave to talk about it, and I do believe it will fundamentally change things.”

He moved on to share how his cultural background has shaped his point of view. “I’m 100 percent feminist. Sweden is very progressive. In terms of equal rights, I think it’s ahead of most countries,” he said.

At the 2018 Golden Globes, Skarsgärd thanked the women of Big Little Lies while accepting the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television.

“I am here tonight because I had the privilege of working with a group of extraordinarily talented women,” he said, calling out Liane Moriarty, the author of Big Little Lies, and co-star Nicole Kidman. “Nicole, I love you. Thank you for making this the greatest experience of my career.”

On Twitter, the actor was criticized for not choosing to discuss his character’s violent behavior, especially in the wake of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movement.

I wish Alexander Skarsgard would have spoken about #TIMESUP or sexual/domestic abuse in his speech. #goldenglobes — Bransøn (@MizzyBranson) January 8, 2018

Alexander Skarsgard’s performance as an abusive, controlling rapist on “Big Little Lies” was indeed deserving of an award. But an awkward character for that room to celebrate... #TIMESUP #goldenglobes — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) January 8, 2018

Shout out to Alexander Skarsgard for winning a Golden Globe for playing an abuser and not mentioning domestic violence in his speech at all — Rebekah Fernández Entralgo (@rebekahentralgo) January 8, 2018

anytime alexander skarsgard wants to talk about domestic abuse when accepting an award for portraying a domestic abuser (very well) is fine by me ✌🏾 — geeta bo beeta (@geetzanjali) January 22, 2018

Alexander Skarsgård has won multiple awards for playing an abuser in this current climate and not used the podium to comment. Tall, blond, and cancelled. — candy rock andy (@AndyRockCandy) January 22, 2018

His latest comments words are a step in a more progressive, open direction.