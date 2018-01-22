The Most Unexpected Cast Member Is Reportedly Returning to Big Little Lies 

Fans of Big Little Lies will almost certainly be shocked by the latest casting news to emerge ahead of the much-anticipated second season.

TV Line reports that Alexander Skarsgård—whose character Perry was seemingly killed in the first season—is "expected to return in some capacity." That leaves quite a conundrum for viewers. Is he coming back via flashback (which would make the most sense for the storyline)? Or is he not dead at all?

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

While we don't know the answer to those questions, Skarsgård himself is having fun giving very vague hints. On the Golden Globes red carpet, he told People that even he's unsure of whether or not Perry's story arc has ended.

“I don’t even know if I’m really dead or not. I feel OK right now but we’ll see,” he said.

RELATED: This New Character Will Be Added to Big Little Lies Season 2

Whether or not Skarsgård is involved, we do know that the second season of Big Little Lies will be seven episodes, and HBO has confirmed that "most" of the main actors will return, including Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman.

TBD on whether or not Skarsgård will ultimately end up with a lot of screentime, but for Kidman's character's sake, we kind of hope he sticks to just flashbacks.