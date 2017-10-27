Alexander Skarsgård's Unexpected New Hairstyle Has Made the Internet Upset 

Alexander Skarsgård's film roles are dramatically different, but whether he's playing vampire sheriff Eric Northman on True Blood, or a suburban father on Big Little Lies, there's one thing his characters all have in common: a full head of golden blonde hair.

But, the actor's latest role in The Hummingbird Project has him breaking out of his hair comfort zone with a dramatic new hairstyle. Skarsgård debuted a shaved head at the Louis Vuitton exhibition opening in New York last night.

The shorter cut isn't a complete shave, but rather a bald patch on the top that's shaved through the middle with hair left on both sides.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty

What do the actor's fans think of Skarsgård's unexpected, and frankly un-sexy 'do? They're freaking out and very upset—myself included. In fact, they're so distraught that the majority of fans' Twitter reactions are NSFW.

WHAT THE FUCK IS ALEXANDER SKARSGARD DOING pic.twitter.com/UIWbeKjMMU — beck (@erskinerecords) October 27, 2017

You get the idea.

While other fans still think the actor is hot:

What else is there to say other than RIP to Alexander's beautiful, shiny, full head of blonde hair.