Alexa Ray Joel Slams Instagram Troll for Comparing Her to Sister Sailor Brinkley Cook

Alexa Ray Joel has zero tolerance for haters. The daughter of singer Billy Joel and supermodel Christie Brinkley recently took aim at a troll who compared her looks to those of her younger sister, Sailor Brinkley Cook, 19.

The drama unfolded in the comments section of a recent Instagram post by Brinkley, celebrating Sailor's appearance in the 2018 Sports Illustrated Rookie of the Year competition. In a now-deleted comment, user @sams7007 decided it was an appropriate forum to criticize Alexa's appearance.

And, Alexa, 32, was having none of it. "@sams7007 Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, Mr. Big Shot," the brunette beauty clapped back. "You may think I’m hideous, but I like the way I look. And that’s really all the matters. (Besides, there’s a lot more to people than just what they look like.)"

"But hey, continue being a shallow, hateful troll in life and see where it gets you!” she continued.

Alexa appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated alongside her mom and Sailor in 2017. Afterwards, both sisters took to their Instagram accounts with body positive essays.

"Let's STOP degrading and START celebrating ourselves and others, from both the inside AND out. There's far too much degradation, competition, insecurity, and unhealthy standards associated with women and their bodies- particularly on social-media," Alexa wrote. "I don't have a completely flat tummy, or cellulite-free thighs... nor am I a model's height or shape. Neither are hundreds of millions of other beautiful women out there. SO WHAT? Does it really matter, in the end? All that matters is how YOU feel about yourself."

You tell 'em, Alexa!