Alexa Chung Is Starting 2018 Off With a New Beauty Gig 

Along with inspiring us all on new ways to wear a leather jacket and finally nailing cat eye eyeliner, Alexa Chung's hair has also appeared on countless hairstyle mood boards throughout the years.

Now Chung's expertly tousled, shoulder-length, chocolate brown hair with balayage highlights is now officially a muse too, thanks to a new contract with L'Oreal Professionnel, L'Oreal haircare's in-salon line of hair color and styling products. She'll be fronting the campaign for the brand's upcoming Parisian Nudes hair color collection.

The multi-hyphenate star took to Instagram this morning to announce her new beauty gig by posting a photo from her campaign, featuring a metallic moto jacket and unbelievably shiny hair.

"Woop woop! Very happy to be joining the @lorealpro family this year," she captioned the photo. "Presumably because I pretend to be French a lot, I am the muse for their #ParisianNudes collection."

According to a post on L'Oreal Pro's own Instagram account, the Parisian Nudes collection is "is a very new multi-tonal technique for unique Parisian style nude hair color."

Although it's been awhile, this isn't the first time Chung has partnered with the brand. She was the face of L'Oreal Pro's INOA color line back in 2013.

Another example of how good hair days will always pay off.