Alexa Chung Cannot Stop Wearing This Men’s Prada Sweater

Alexa Chung is a bona fide style icon and a designer in her own right, having started her eponymous fashion line earlier this summer, so on this week’s episode of Dirty Laundry, InStyle’s Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown asked the Brit to dish on the clothing and accessories that have a special place in her heart.

First up, Chung brought out a gray Prada sweater with green stripes that she actually picked up in the men’s section. “I think I was killing time between meetings and I got lured into the Prada store, and I just felt like I couldn’t leave without it. Sometimes I have this thing with clothes where it’s so meant to be that it’s almost boring to buy it. It was expensive but I have worn it enough to justify the cost,” she told Brown.

Gardiner Anderson/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

“I only bought it maybe two or three months ago, but I’ve literally worn it enough for a lifetime,” she added, having paired it with jeans, draped it over a coat, and even topped off a leather mini skirt for a night out with the chunky knit.

Watch the clip at top and catch the full episode of Dirty Laundry on the PEN Network.