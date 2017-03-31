Alex Rodriguez Finally Opens Up About Dating J.Lo, Spills 3 Things We Didn’t Know

It’s official: Alex Rodriguez just confirmed his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, and he has some great things to say about Jenny from the Block. “It’s obvious. We’ve been having a great time,” he said on Friday’s episode of The View.

“She’s an amazing, amazing girl. One of the smartest human beings I’ve ever met, and also an incredible mother,” the former New York Yankee. And those aren’t the only reasons these two work well together: “She’s a New Yorker. She’s from the Bronx, and a big Yankee fan,” he said of his new girlfriend.

Anthony J. Causi/Splash News

The slugger also revealed a few fun facts about J.Lo that we never knew. “She was a track star in high school and junior high. She’s an awesome, awesome athlete. She just likes simple things. She’s a very, very simple person. Loves family, is a great sister, a great daughter,” he said.

And like all of us, she has a guilty pleasure: “She would kill me if I say too much. She loves chocolate chip ice cream, and chocolate chip cookies.”

RELATED: 7 Reasons Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Make the Ultimate Couple

Sounds like a girl after our own hearts.