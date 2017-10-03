A-Rod Admits His Daughters Only FaceTime Him to Talk to J.Lo

Apparently Alex Rodriguez isn't the only one who has been completely won over by Jennifer Lopez's charm.

On Monday, while making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the former MLB star admitted that dating the Latina songstress has finally put him in his daughters's good graces. "My daughters think their dad's a hero now, for the first time," he joked about the admiration his girls, Tashi,12, and Ella, 9, have for the "On the Floor" hitmaker.

But just how much do Rodriguez's little ones look up to J.Lo? "They think they went to heaven," he dished. "Now they're hanging out with Jennifer backstage, they're dancing, they're singing with her."

The 14-time all-star also revealed another added benefit to dating the World of Dance judge when it comes to getting some extra screen time with his girls, who are eager to see Lopez as much as possible. "We usually call at least once a day on FaceTime, now they call three, four, five times," the chuckling athlete told the host.

He continued: "It's funny because when I pick up the phone, I'm like, 'Hi Tashi, hi Ella,' and I can see them. They're like, 'Hey Daddy,' and they're looking around behind me. And I'm like, 'Hi, honey, how was school?' And they're like, 'Uh, Dad, yeah it was great. Where's Jennifer?' And I say, 'Oh, no, honey, she went to the set already, honey, she's working.' 'Oh, OK, Dad, I'll call you later.'"

RELATED: A-Rod Says He and "Best Friend" Jennifer Lopez Are Going into Business Together

That being said, the dad of two has no hard feelings: "I'll take anything I can get from my girls," he said.

And while A-Rod may boast an impressive set of accomplishments of his own, he did admit that getting starstruck doesn't go both ways when it comes to Lopez's kids, revealing that the actress's 9-year-old twins, Emme and Maximilian, don't have quite the same level of admiration for his prestigious sports career. Though, A-Rod admitted: "I think Jennifer's children—who are wonderful just like mine—I think they're impressed by how big I am. I don't think they've ever seen anyone so tall."