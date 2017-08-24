Watch Jennifer Lopez Balance on A-Rod's Back as He Knocks Out Some Push-Ups

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez continue to give us couple workout goals.

On Wednesday, Rodriguez shared a video montage, set to Notorious B.I.G's "Hypnotize," that showed just how well they harmonize at the gym.

With the help of trainer David Kirsch, both Lopez, 48, and Rodriguez, 42, pumped out some sit ups and side twists while holding medicine balls. And after a quick dance break, J.Lo helped her retired Yankees player beau amp up his push ups by lying on his back.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYJyTaiABpC

Comeback!!! Oops...maybe not 😂 #VegasPrep #Trufusion #NYC @jlo @davidkirsch

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on

The athletic duo is no stranger to hitting the gym as a couple. "Jennifer and I work out together, and I can't wait to bring her here to my new gym," Rodriguez previously told People, referring to his new UFC gym in Miami. "She is a great jock, a former track star in school, and I enjoy working out with her."

"Jennifer and I mix it up. We like to lift, and we enjoy bike riding," he added. "She is a talented jock."

You can say that again!

