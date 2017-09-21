A-Rod Says He and "Best Friend" Jennifer Lopez Are Going into Business Together

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are taking the next step as partners—into the business world, that is.

In an interview with ET at the Season 9 premiere of Shark Tank, the former baseball star—who is currently starring on the ABC show as a guest judge—couldn't stop gushing about his Latina superstar girlfriend who was on hand to support him at the event.

"It's what it's all about," Rodriguez told the news outlet. "It's a good time for us and it's great to be supportive and loving towards each other."

Calling the Shades of Blue actress his "best friend," the retired athlete proved that the lovebirds make a formidable team as he revealed that the songstress had turned coach to give him a few pointers on reality TV.

"She's kind of the mastermind behind television, he explained. "She's been doing it for so long and she's so natural. It's great, she's a good coach to have."

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

That being said, Rodriguez confirmed that the couple is taking their great working relationship to the next level. And while the Yankees star played coy about the nature of their planned project, he did enumerate the many ways that J.Lo makes the ideal business partner.

"She's the epitome of women power and she's smart in so many ways," he gushed about his current love. "She has the ability and business to kind of see around corners and see what's next."

"I think we're just best friends," the former baseball star concluded. "We just love spending time together. Our kids love each other, so it's a good thing."