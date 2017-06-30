A-Rod Says He's Constantly Mistaken as J.Lo's Security Guard 

BY: Lara Walsh
June 30, 2017 @ 9:00 AM

When you're touted as one of the greatest baseball players of all time, there's no denying that you've got some serious star power. But legendary athlete Alex Rodriguez admits that his ego has taken a back seat while dating his superstar girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez.

While making an appearance on Thursday's The Tonight Show, the former MLB star revealed to host Jimmy Fallon that nothing has prepared him for the Latina songstress's international stardom.

"When I was with the Yankees, and we won the world championship, and you wear the pinstripes, you think you're pretty cool," the athlete explained. "But then, you hang out with Jennifer, and they confuse me with the security guard all the time!"

A-Rod admitted that being in a relationship with the "Ain't Your Mama" hitmaker has been a "humbling experience," and recounted the ego-bruising he felt while on the red carpet with his love for the first time at the Met Gala.

"We were at the Met Ball, and the paparazzi were screaming at me, not even in English, 'Get the hell out of the way, get out of the way! We're trying to take a picture!'" he remembered.

Sorry A-Rod, but there's nothing that can quite compete with J.Lo's level of fame!

