Alessandra Ambrosio Gets a Head Start on Summer in Striped Bikini 

Alessandra Ambrosio is taking full advantage of the summer weather vibes in Los Angeles, and giving major fitspiration while she’s at it.

While stars were braving the chilly temps in New York City for the Grammys, the Victoria’s Secret model hit the beach in Malibu, Calif. instead, and showed off her toned figure in a chic mustard-and-white striped Faithfull The Brand bikini while she was at it.

“Beach life ... Happy life ....,” she captioned a snap Monday of herself frolicking on the beach in a white fedora and peach-hued cat-rimmed sunnies. If you're loving her suit, you're in luck, bikini hunters. The bralette Willow bikini top and low-rise Luna bikini bottoms from the brand both retail for under $100 a pop at $79 each.

The model not only spent the weekend enjoying some fun in the sun in that beachy look. She also hit the shore in a sleek, nude, high-cut one-piece swimsuit, and showed that off on the ‘gram too. “Cali Vibes #weekendfun by @stewartshining,” Ambrosio wrote alongside the photo Sunday, which showed her rocking her peach shades and throwing her ponytail around.

Cheers to the weekend (and warmer temps), indeed.