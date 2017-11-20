Alessandra Ambrosio Is Leaving the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After 17 Years

There's some unexpected news coming out of Shanghai, China in advance of the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and it's the definition of bittersweet.

Longtime Angel Alessandra Ambrosio shockingly revealed to Entertainment Tonight that the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will be her last.

PARIS, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 30: Alessandra Ambrosio walks the runway during the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Le Grand Palais on November 30, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage) Taylor Hill/WireImage

Ambrosio has been a staple of the show for 17 years, but hours before walking the catwalk, she disclosed that it will be for the last time. ET reports that she is hoping to focus more on her two kids, 9-year-old Anja and 5-year-old Noah.

Moving forward from Victoria's Secret will also give Ambrosio more time to hone her acting career (she currently stars in Daddy's Home 2).

If you'll miss Ambrosio on the runway, you aren't alone, but thankfully you can catch her strutting her stuff one last time for the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which airs Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.