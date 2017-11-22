Alessandra Ambrosio Bids Farewell to Adriana Lima Like Only a Victoria's Secret Model Can

After strutting down the runway for her last Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Monday, Alessandra Ambrosio continued to say her goodbyes, sending a tribute to one of her Angel besties while she was at it.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The model shared a photo of herself and fellow VS vet Adriana Lima from this year’s fashion show on her Instagram story Tuesday night that showed the two of them holding hands and flashing smiles at the end of the runway in coordinating over-the-knee, peep toe boots.

"It was an honor to share so many special moments on the runway with you @adrianalima! Love u,” she captioned it. The duo’s last catwalk together at this year’s show was a fitting ending for Ambrosio, given just how many times the two have joined forces for fierce walks during Victoria’s Secret Fashion shows many times in the past.

alessandraambrosio/instagram

They have even rocked the catwalk together rocking the uber expensive fantasy bra as well.

NEWS: Alessandra Ambrosio Pens an Emotional Goodbye to Victoria’s Secret After 17 Fashion Shows

Ambrosio posted the sweet goodbye to Lima after bidding farewell to her time with the brand on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself in a red lace bra and panties, festive multi-colored, feathered wings, and intricate peep-toe boots. “Words cannot describe how grateful I am to have been working for this amazing brand that inspires me and women all over the world,” she captioned the snap.

Timur Emek/FilmMagic

“In my wildest dreams I would have never imagined doing 17 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows,” she continued. “Thank you Ed, and all my Victoria’s Secret family for making these memories unforgettable. Last night was so emotional to say goodbye to my #angel sisters but we put on the biggest and best show ever. I could not have done this without all the love and support from my fans. It gives me great pride to be part the Victoria’s Secret movement! I will always be cheering for you! Love you forever.”

Ambrosio went on to share another fierce photo of herself posing on the runway with another VS Vet Lily Aldridge. “Slaying the @victoriassecret runaway with the coolest angel @lilyaldridge #VSxBALMAIN #vsfashionshow,” she wrote alongside it.