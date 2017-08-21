Alessandra Ambrosio's Family Vacation Is a Bikini-Filled Tropical Dream

It’s hard to see any artifact of Alessandra Ambrosio’s picture-perfect life without feeling a wave of intense FOMO, and that sentiment has never rung more true than this past weekend.
The supermodel and her adorable family—longtime boyfriend Jamie Mazur, 8-year-old daughter Anja, and 5-year-old son Noah—took a trip to the golden shores of Bora Bora, and Ambrosio, 36, has been 'gramming up a storm, making good use of the hashtag #foreveronvacation.
Let the jealousy commence:
WE WANT TO GO TO THERE:
Ambrosio has the cutest travel buddies!
#LunchGoals:
TBH, we doubt these photos have even been edited. Alessandra is forever flawless, with or without a pore-smoothing filter.
We NEED this one-piece (shop a similar look here).
This one, too:
Oh, look, Ambrosio’s just casually swimming with sharks, as one does (?!?!).
Hey Alessandra, next time, do us a favor and extend the invite (insert sassy girl emoji here)...