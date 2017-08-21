Alessandra Ambrosio's Family Vacation Is a Bikini-Filled Tropical Dream

X
Shop This Post
by: Isabel Jones
August 21, 2017 @ 2:45 PM

It’s hard to see any artifact of Alessandra Ambrosio’s picture-perfect life without feeling a wave of intense FOMO, and that sentiment has never rung more true than this past weekend.

The supermodel and her adorable family—longtime boyfriend Jamie Mazur, 8-year-old daughter Anja, and 5-year-old son Noah—took a trip to the golden shores of Bora Bora, and Ambrosio, 36, has been 'gramming up a storm, making good use of the hashtag #foreveronvacation.

Let the jealousy commence:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BX7XdBoB9Ff/?taken-by=alessandraambrosio

Paradise 🏝💖 #foreveronvacation

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

 

WE WANT TO GO TO THERE:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BX7Z0DYhUhg/?taken-by=alessandraambrosio

Sonho de verão 🌟🏝🌟 #summer17 #foreveronvacation

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

 

Ambrosio has the cutest travel buddies!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BX9G2XvBuoZ/?taken-by=alessandraambrosio

Morning stretch .... 🏋️‍♀️💘🏝

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BX-_480BIJv/?taken-by=alessandraambrosio

Tropical baby ... 🏝💖🌟 #AnjaLouise

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYAWXpRB--0/?taken-by=alessandraambrosio

Before the sunrise ... 🌅🎣

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYAdY7yBk4T/?taken-by=alessandraambrosio

Mermaids 🐠💖💦 #foreveronvacation

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYCYaqYnAj1/?taken-by=jamieamazur

That's real

A post shared by Jamie Mazur (@jamieamazur) on

#LunchGoals:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BX9zis1BHma/?taken-by=alessandraambrosio

Coconut life ... 🌴💦 #foreveronvacation #borabora

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

TBH, we doubt these photos have even been edited. Alessandra is forever flawless, with or without a pore-smoothing filter.

We NEED this one-piece (shop a similar look here).

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYAbPk6hlpg/?taken-by=alessandraambrosio

💙

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

This one, too:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BX909Zlh9KT/?taken-by=alessandraambrosio

Blue Lagoon 💙🐚💫 #foreveronvacation

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

 

Oh, look, Ambrosio’s just casually swimming with sharks, as one does (?!?!).

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYAe1IHBJAM/?taken-by=alessandraambrosio

Swimming with 🦈🦈🦈 #amazing #borabora

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

RELATED: Alessandra Ambrosio and Her 8-Year-Old Daughter Are Twins in This Sweet Selfie

Hey Alessandra, next time, do us a favor and extend the invite (insert sassy girl emoji here)... 

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top