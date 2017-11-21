Alessandra Ambrosio Pens an Emotional Goodbye to Victoria’s Secret After 17 Fashion Shows

Alessandra Ambrosio walked her last-ever Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Monday in Shanghai, and said an emotional goodbye to the runway that propelled her to fame. The 36-year-old posted a moving Instagram post on Tuesday alongside a photo of her final catwalk.

“Words cannot describe how grateful I am to have been working for this amazing brand that inspires me and women all over the world. In my wildest dreams I would have never imagined doing 17 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows,” she wrote.

J. Lee/Getty

“Thank you Ed, and all my Victoria’s Secret family for making these memories unforgettable. Last night was so emotional to say goodbye to my #angel sisters but we put on the biggest and best show ever.”

“I could not have done this without all the love and support from my fans. It gives me great pride to be part [of] the Victoria’s Secret movement! I will always be cheering for you! Love you forever.”

RELATED: Alessandra Ambrosio's Daughter Looks Like Royalty at the Victoria's Secret After-Party

The mom of two brought her 9-year-old daughter Anja along with her to Shanghai, turning her final VS fashion show pink carpet into a family fair.

We’ll miss you, Alé!