Alessandra Ambrosio’s Daughter Looks Like Royalty at the Victoria's Secret After-Party

Monday was a huge day for Victoria's Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio.

Not only did the 36-year-old Brazilian model return to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show to walk the 2017 runway in Shanghai, China, but she also announced this year would be her last with the lingerie brand.

Ambrosio, of course, nailed the catwalk in two super sexy, barely there outfits; however, that wasn't the only time she caught our attention during the night. The proud mom hit the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show After-Party with an extra special guest: her 9-year-old daughter Anja Louise. Hitting the pink carpet together, the mother-daughter duo prepared to party by posing hand in hand.

AP/Shutterstock

Ambrosio turned to an asymmetrical sequin LBD, while little Anja Louise looked nothing but adorable in a white fur jacket with a navy A-line skirt, white tights, and flats. She looked perfectly appropriate for being, you know, a kid, and also managed to look so much like her supermodel mom.

Earlier this week, Ambrosio took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with her daughter en route to China.

Traveling with my favorite angel .... 🧚🏻‍♀️💖✈️ #vsfashionshow #shanghai A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Nov 16, 2017 at 9:35am PST

Considering this is Ambrosio’s last VS show, we’re sure she wanted to share it with her baby girl.

This is hands down one of the cutest moments in Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show history.