Alessandra Ambrosio and Her 8-Year-Old Daughter Are Twins in This Sweet Selfie

August 16, 2017 @ 2:15 PM
Alessandra Ambrosio’s daughter may only be 8 years old, but we’re already certain she’s destined for stardom along the same lines as her supermodel mama.
The Brazilian Victoria’s Secret model posted a selfie with her daughter Anja Louise on Tuesday and we can hardly believe our eyes. “It's always better when we are together,” Ambrosio captioned the sweet snap, implying with hashtags that she and Anja were on the set of a “secret project” of sorts.
Alessandra’s little girl is her total mini-me. Just LOOK:
TWINS. They have the same hazel eyes!
Later in the day, Alessandra spoiled us with another mother-daughter post—a Boomerang of the 36 year old planting a kiss on her daughter’s cheek.
We love the unicorn hood, Anja!
Ambrosio shares Anja and son Noah Phoenix, 5, with her longtime fiancé Jamie Mazur.
That’s what you call a STRONG gene pool.
RELATED: Alessandra Ambrosio and the Victoria’s Secret Angels Dress Up as the Wildest Cowgirls
We’re calling it now—the Ambrosio-Mazur kids will be major names in the modeling game by 2030.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
[MUSIC] Hi, I'm Kim with InStyle, I'm here with celebrity trainer Derek DeGrazio, and he's gonna show me how to get a body like Alessandra Ambrosio. We know Alessandra Ambrosio has a phenomenal body, let's talk about her legs, she's got fantastic legs, fantastic ****, so let's do a move that would get you that Alessandra **** and leg. So if you have weights we wanna grab weights. We've got ten-pound weights because Kim's so strong. So we're gonna use these weights and just think about, a more challenging set of weights is what's really gonna change your body. So, bigger the challenge, bigger the change. We're gonna do some squats so hold the weights right above your chest right here, right at your chin. Feet about hip width apart so spread them a little bit more. So think about two things, **** to heels, and then elbows to knees. So when you inhale, sit back, backwards. Sit, sit, sit, sit, sit, sit, exhale, press to your heels, and come right back up. And just keep those weights right up there, just keep them right up here. So you want the weights in front of your body so we're gonna kinda work your belly too. So it's kinda like a little secret sauce for your abs too so- Secret sauce, I like that. Inhale, right back down, one more. So **** to heels, exhale, elbows and knees, exhale right back up. These are heavy. They're heavy, right? [INAUDIBLE] feel good. So you wanna do about 60 seconds of this. We're gonna go 60 seconds. We're gonna call this 60, 30. So let's say that she just did 60 seconds, do one more, inhale down. Now you're gonna put the weights down. So let's put the weights down. Here's our little 30 second burn. This is really the icing on the cake. Whoa, whoa, whoa. We're not done? We're not done, no. Never, never done. So 30 seconds of the little pliometric moves, so we're gonna do jump squats. Right, so you're gonna step back, and then jump up in the air. Go. Step back, jump up in the air. So you're going 30 seconds of this. This is where we're just gonna say, we're gonna put that little cherry on the top. That little pop. The little secret sauce. This is the secret sauce. Ready, three more. Two more Kim. Last one. Shake it out, and that's it. So that's one down. And know I'm gonna look like [INAUDIBLE]. Sure do, you look better than her. Easy. Yeah, done. You got it. Thank you so much.