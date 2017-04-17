Alessandra Ambrosio's 8-Year-Old Daughter Performed at Coachella

April 17, 2017 @ 12:45 PM
by: Olivia Bahou

Alessandra Ambrosio has a rising star in her midst. The Victoria’s Secret angel hit up Coachella with her 8-year-old daughter this weekend (as you do), and Anja even got up on stage for a performance.

The supermodel’s daughter hopped up to the microphone during singer Devendra Banhart’s set, and sang Fleetwood Mac’s “Sara” while dad Jamie Amazur backed her up on guitar. Dressed in a flowy white dress with a waist-cinching belt and rabbit ears, this “Coachella Child” was definitely ready for her big break, and she proved she can definitely sing in front of a crowd. Mom’s stage presence must have rubbed off on this aspiring artist.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BS-eip4hl22/?taken-by=alessandraambrosio

https://www.instagram.com/p/BS-Rb8YhpFN/?taken-by=alessandraambrosio

My little shining star 🌟🦋🦄💖✌️🎡🌈💫 #AnjaLouise

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

VIDEO: The Real Cost of Going to Coachella

And this isn’t Anja’s first rodeo: The kiddo has attended Coachella with her supermodel mom before. Last year, Ambrosio snapped this video with Anja on her shoulders while rocking out to G-Eazy’s “Me, Myself & I.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BEh-_oMqbkY/

Me , myself and Anja !!! @coachella #round2 #festivALE #foreveronvacation 👻 #leleambrosio11

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

And while her young son Noah was too young for the concert, last year Ambrosio shared some adorable photos of the young clan hanging out in the desert.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BEj8HcCKboN/

Welcome to the jungle 🐒🌴💕☀️🎉✌ #coachella #week2 #foreveronvacation @cassia_lara @ludidelfino

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

RELATED: See All the Celebrity Street Style from Coachella

He’s just 4 years old, but Noah has probably attended Coachella more times than you.

