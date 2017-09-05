Alessandra Ambrosio's Daughter Is Already a Model in Her Adorable Ad Campaign with Mom

September 5, 2017 @ 3:00 PM
Alessandra Ambrosio’s daughter Anja Louise is already following in her mom’s footsteps. The 9-year-old budding model was just named a new face of denim brand Jordache—alongside mom, of course.
Ambrosio and Anja are the new faces of the Jordache women’s and girls’ collections, respectively, and they’re the first mother-daughter duo to be photographed in one of the brand’s campaigns.
In the adorable joint image, the 9-year-old is attached to mom’s hip—quite literally! Anja balances on her mom’s leg, while the Victoria’s Secret Angel makes holding up her daughter look utterly effortless. In another campaign image, Ambrosio smolders in a white tee and dark-wash jeans.
“Jordache is an iconic denim brand that speaks to a wide audience in a truly positive way. For me, to be able to sheet with my daughter and show her that we can work together and have fun only highlights my belief that women are creating more space and balance in their family and professional lives and also becoming more multi-dimensional. Doing it all in a pair of great jeans makes total sense!” Ambrosio said in a release.
“This beautiful mother-daughter duo reflects the iconic Jordache look: vibrant, playful, and fun in a multi-generational way. Together, they represent not only one of the hottest faces in fashion but also the next generation of fashion,” Liz Berlinger, president of Jordache, added.
RELATED: Alessandra Ambrosio's 8-Year-Old Daughter Performed at Coachella
Anja certainly has some talented shoes to fill: Mom, Ambrosio, is a model, while her dad, Jamie Mazur, is a musician. The 9-year-old has both posed with mom and sang with dad. One thing’s for sure: She has a bright future ahead.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
[MUSIC] Hi, I'm Kim with InStyle, I'm here with celebrity trainer Derek DeGrazio, and he's gonna show me how to get a body like Alessandra Ambrosio. We know Alessandra Ambrosio has a phenomenal body, let's talk about her legs, she's got fantastic legs, fantastic ****, so let's do a move that would get you that Alessandra **** and leg. So if you have weights we wanna grab weights. We've got ten-pound weights because Kim's so strong. So we're gonna use these weights and just think about, a more challenging set of weights is what's really gonna change your body. So, bigger the challenge, bigger the change. We're gonna do some squats so hold the weights right above your chest right here, right at your chin. Feet about hip width apart so spread them a little bit more. So think about two things, **** to heels, and then elbows to knees. So when you inhale, sit back, backwards. Sit, sit, sit, sit, sit, sit, exhale, press to your heels, and come right back up. And just keep those weights right up there, just keep them right up here. So you want the weights in front of your body so we're gonna kinda work your belly too. So it's kinda like a little secret sauce for your abs too so- Secret sauce, I like that. Inhale, right back down, one more. So **** to heels, exhale, elbows and knees, exhale right back up. These are heavy. They're heavy, right? [INAUDIBLE] feel good. So you wanna do about 60 seconds of this. We're gonna go 60 seconds. We're gonna call this 60, 30. So let's say that she just did 60 seconds, do one more, inhale down. Now you're gonna put the weights down. So let's put the weights down. Here's our little 30 second burn. This is really the icing on the cake. Whoa, whoa, whoa. We're not done? We're not done, no. Never, never done. So 30 seconds of the little pliometric moves, so we're gonna do jump squats. Right, so you're gonna step back, and then jump up in the air. Go. Step back, jump up in the air. So you're going 30 seconds of this. This is where we're just gonna say, we're gonna put that little cherry on the top. That little pop. The little secret sauce. This is the secret sauce. Ready, three more. Two more Kim. Last one. Shake it out, and that's it. So that's one down. And know I'm gonna look like [INAUDIBLE]. Sure do, you look better than her. Easy. Yeah, done. You got it. Thank you so much.