Happy Birthday, Alessandra Ambrosio! See Her Cutest Family Moments

Of course Alessandra Ambrosio’s Instagram account is filled with snaps of her incredible bikini body (sometimes we think she lives at the beach)—but that’s not the only reason why we love following her on the platform. The Victoria’s Secret Angel also fills our feed with the cutest snaps of her look-alike kids.
Four-year-old Noah Phoenix and eight-year-old Anja Louise are mini-mes of their stunning mom. From beach vacations to mountain getaways, and even lazy weekend snuggle sessions, the adorable family stole our hearts with their sweet snaps.
In honor of Ambrosio’s 36th birthday, keep scrolling to check out her cutest family moments.
