Happy Birthday, Alessandra Ambrosio! See Her Cutest Family Moments

alessandraambrosio/Instagram
April 11, 2017 @ 7:00 AM
BY: Olivia Bahou

Of course Alessandra Ambrosio’s Instagram account is filled with snaps of her incredible bikini body (sometimes we think she lives at the beach)—but that’s not the only reason why we love following her on the platform. The Victoria’s Secret Angel also fills our feed with the cutest snaps of her look-alike kids.

Four-year-old Noah Phoenix and eight-year-old Anja Louise are mini-mes of their stunning mom. From beach vacations to mountain getaways, and even lazy weekend snuggle sessions, the adorable family stole our hearts with their sweet snaps.

In honor of Ambrosio’s 36th birthday, keep scrolling to check out her cutest family moments.

Peace ✌🌻 #tbt #Coachella #babyAnja

New York , New York .... 🗽❤️🏙🚕🍎🐿

Sunday morning ... 🛌💕💤

When your kids match the wallpaper 🍀 #oscarweekend

Mellow Monday ... 🎿❄️🍢🔥

Baby, it's cold outside 🍦❄️🍃😋💘

My kind of Monday 🙌🏔🙌 #mybabies #springbreak #aspen

Fun in the sun with my bestie 👭💕⛷☃ #ski #aspen #springbreak #foreveronvacation

With my bunny angel 💕🐰💕 #anjalouise #Easter #calilife

Feliz Páscoa 💖🐰💖🐰💖 Happy Easter

🎈🎡🎈 Family fun !!! #Disneyland

💋💕💕💕💋 my kind of day #mybesties #Disneyland #love #family

Monday mood 🎡❤️✌️ #Disneyland

Cali mornings ☀️✌💕 #hiking #mybestie #naturelovers

Story time 💕📖🚂🎈💖💫 #NoahPhoenix #myboy #dreamplayroom 📸 by Uncle @stewartshining

Peek a boo 😋😘😜 lunch time with my baby boy 💕💕💕 #eatandplay @aufudge #yummy

Pool Party 😜💦💦💦💦 #calilife #weekend

Um Beijo e um Pão de Queijo 🧀💋 #calilife #yummy #mybaby

💕📸💕 Love Set 💕📸💕 #mybestie #AnjaLouise #mygirl #atwork #NYC

These two 🙌💖🙌 #AnjaLouise #NoahPhoenix #mybabies #floripa

❣❣❣ FAMILY ❣❣❣ FAMÍLIA ❣❣❣ #roadtrip #winter2015 #mammothlakes

My sweet heart 👭 #girlstime #bff #AnjaLouise #calilife

Amor da Dinda 💘👼🏼💘 my angel #babyDylan #GodSon #tiacoruja #family

🍂🎃🍂 picking pumpkins 🍂🎃🍂 #funday #halloween #pumpkinpatch

🌳☀️💕 Lazy Sunday ‼️👌 #family #sundayfunday #calilife

All that matters 💕🐣💖🐣💕 Meus amores ✨ #family #mybabies #calilife #homesweethome

California dreamin' ✨💕🌄💕✨ #backhome #calilife #foreveronvacation #Malibu #family

