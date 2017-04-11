Happy Birthday, Alessandra Ambrosio! See Her Cutest Family Moments

Of course Alessandra Ambrosio’s Instagram account is filled with snaps of her incredible bikini body (sometimes we think she lives at the beach)—but that’s not the only reason why we love following her on the platform. The Victoria’s Secret Angel also fills our feed with the cutest snaps of her look-alike kids.

Four-year-old Noah Phoenix and eight-year-old Anja Louise are mini-mes of their stunning mom. From beach vacations to mountain getaways, and even lazy weekend snuggle sessions, the adorable family stole our hearts with their sweet snaps.

In honor of Ambrosio’s 36th birthday, keep scrolling to check out her cutest family moments.

Peace ✌🌻 #tbt #Coachella #babyAnja A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Mar 30, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

New York , New York .... 🗽❤️🏙🚕🍎🐿 A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Mar 26, 2017 at 3:12pm PDT

Sunday morning ... 🛌💕💤 A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Mar 26, 2017 at 8:37am PDT

When your kids match the wallpaper 🍀 #oscarweekend A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Feb 26, 2017 at 10:44pm PST

Mellow Monday ... 🎿❄️🍢🔥 A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Feb 20, 2017 at 7:31pm PST

Baby, it's cold outside 🍦❄️🍃😋💘 A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Feb 19, 2017 at 9:00pm PST

My kind of Monday 🙌🏔🙌 #mybabies #springbreak #aspen A photo posted by @alessandraambrosio on Apr 4, 2016 at 12:57pm PDT

First day with the whole Gang 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦⛷💖🔝☃ #springbreak #family #sundayfunday #foreveronvacation A photo posted by @alessandraambrosio on Apr 3, 2016 at 4:12pm PDT

Fun in the sun with my bestie 👭💕⛷☃ #ski #aspen #springbreak #foreveronvacation A photo posted by @alessandraambrosio on Apr 2, 2016 at 7:40pm PDT

With my bunny angel 💕🐰💕 #anjalouise #Easter #calilife A photo posted by @alessandraambrosio on Mar 28, 2016 at 12:27pm PDT

Feliz Páscoa 💖🐰💖🐰💖 Happy Easter A photo posted by @alessandraambrosio on Mar 27, 2016 at 3:32pm PDT

Bom Dia 💕☀️👨‍👩‍👧‍👦🐶💕 #springbreak #sextafeirasanta #tgif #easter #homesweethome #calilife A photo posted by @alessandraambrosio on Mar 25, 2016 at 9:05am PDT

🎈🎡🎈 Family fun !!! #Disneyland A photo posted by @alessandraambrosio on Mar 14, 2016 at 10:19pm PDT

💋💕💕💕💋 my kind of day #mybesties #Disneyland #love #family A photo posted by @alessandraambrosio on Mar 14, 2016 at 6:37pm PDT

Monday mood 🎡❤️✌️ #Disneyland A photo posted by @alessandraambrosio on Mar 14, 2016 at 2:52pm PDT

Cali mornings ☀️✌💕 #hiking #mybestie #naturelovers A photo posted by @alessandraambrosio on Mar 13, 2016 at 11:21am PDT

Story time 💕📖🚂🎈💖💫 #NoahPhoenix #myboy #dreamplayroom 📸 by Uncle @stewartshining A photo posted by @alessandraambrosio on Feb 24, 2016 at 2:45pm PST

Peek a boo 😋😘😜 lunch time with my baby boy 💕💕💕 #eatandplay @aufudge #yummy A photo posted by @alessandraambrosio on Feb 22, 2016 at 4:42pm PST

Pool Party 😜💦💦💦💦 #calilife #weekend A photo posted by @alessandraambrosio on Feb 20, 2016 at 8:16pm PST

Um Beijo e um Pão de Queijo 🧀💋 #calilife #yummy #mybaby A photo posted by @alessandraambrosio on Feb 5, 2016 at 5:40pm PST

💕📸💕 Love Set 💕📸💕 #mybestie #AnjaLouise #mygirl #atwork #NYC A photo posted by @alessandraambrosio on Jan 21, 2016 at 2:01pm PST

Next stop 🛫 #NYC traveling with my sweetheart 💕👭💕 #specialproject #girlstrip #mybestie #AnjaLouise A photo posted by @alessandraambrosio on Jan 19, 2016 at 10:04pm PST

These two 🙌💖🙌 #AnjaLouise #NoahPhoenix #mybabies #floripa A photo posted by @alessandraambrosio on Jan 10, 2016 at 12:30pm PST

❣❣❣ FAMILY ❣❣❣ FAMÍLIA ❣❣❣ #roadtrip #winter2015 #mammothlakes A photo posted by @alessandraambrosio on Dec 7, 2015 at 4:32pm PST

My sweet heart 👭 #girlstime #bff #AnjaLouise #calilife A photo posted by @alessandraambrosio on Nov 19, 2015 at 5:16pm PST

Amor da Dinda 💘👼🏼💘 my angel #babyDylan #GodSon #tiacoruja #family A photo posted by @alessandraambrosio on Nov 8, 2015 at 2:51pm PST

🍂🎃🍂 picking pumpkins 🍂🎃🍂 #funday #halloween #pumpkinpatch A photo posted by @alessandraambrosio on Oct 28, 2015 at 6:08pm PDT

🌳☀️💕 Lazy Sunday ‼️👌 #family #sundayfunday #calilife A photo posted by @alessandraambrosio on Oct 11, 2015 at 5:38pm PDT

All that matters 💕🐣💖🐣💕 Meus amores ✨ #family #mybabies #calilife #homesweethome A photo posted by @alessandraambrosio on Oct 5, 2015 at 8:41am PDT