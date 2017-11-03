Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Are Expecting Their Fourth Child Together

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have some big news to share! The famous parents, who tied the knot in 2012, are expecting the fourth addition to their fast-growing family.
In addition to Alec’s daughter with Kim Basinger (Ireland, 22), the duo are parents to three children: Carmen, 4, Rafael, 2, and Leonardo, 1.
The 59-year-old 30 Rock alum previously told People that he and his wellness expert wife did not intend to expand their family after their third child was born, but it seems their plans have changed.
Hilaria, 33, announced the news via Twitter on Friday afternoon with a sweet photo of the fam bearing the caption: “Our Baldwinitos are getting a new teammate this spring . I’m gonna make them a special cake to tell them if it’s a boy or a girl ... I’ll post it tomorrow midday . We are so excited!”
We can’t wait to find out the sex of the incoming Baldwin baby! Congratulations, you two!