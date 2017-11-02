A Hadid Sister Is Designing the Denim Jacket You Didn't Know You Needed

We feel very strongly that a great denim jacket is a necessity in everyone's closet. And by great, we mean one that can totally transform any outfit from expected everyday to effortlessly cool. That's why designers Alana Hadid (yes, from that family) and Emily Perlstein set out to design a brand focusing solely on denim jackets.

Enter: La Detresse, a freshly launched collection of jackets, ranging in washes and styles that are—hands down—the oversized, worn-in jackets you didn't know you were missing.

The line—available now online at ladetresse.com—currently consists of four different styles, all of which are unisex and uniquely their own. From raw to super-distressed, each jacket is made in downtown Los Angeles and finished with bright orange buttons—a detail that will likely become the brand's signature as they continue to grow.

Crafted with a slightly oversized, lived-in fit, the jackets feel simultaneously vintage and modern and are the perfect outerwear to stand alone against a basic tee or hold its own as a layering piece.