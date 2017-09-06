Will Smith Posted the First Photo of the Live-Action Aladdin Cast

September 6, 2017 @ 2:45 PM
Disney fans should buckle up, because we've got the sneak peek of the century.
The cast of the upcoming live-action Aladdin has posted the first photo from the set, and it was worth waiting for. Will Smith (who will play the Genie), posted a picture to his Facebook page of him alongside his cast mates, and they could not look more excited.
Smith stands with co-stars Mena Massoud (Aladdin), Naomi Scott (Princess Jasmine), and Marwan Kenzari (Jafar) on the set of the production.
"We just started shooting Aladdin and I wanted to intro you guys to our new family … Mena Massoud/Aladdin, Naomi Scott/Princess Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari/Jafar, and I’m over here gettin my Genie on. Here we go!” Smith wrote.
VIDEO: Aladdin- Will Smith Shares First Cast
While (sadly) none of the actors were in costume, they looked pretty psyched to start filming nonetheless. The live-action Aladdin doesn't have a release date yet, but if Smith's post is any indication, fans won't have to wait too long for this Disney magic.
RELATED: Live-Action Aladdin Has Its Villain—and He’s Hot
Can your friends do this? We think not.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
COINAGE. Life, well spent. Presented by GEICO. Disney World is one of the most popular family destinations in the world and looking at the prices Disney seems to know it. While it requires some planning it's possible to have the whole Disney World experience without emptying your savings account. Here are five tips for getting the most out of your visit. January. The longer you stay the less you pay. While a 1 day pass could cost you $100 per person, a 7 day pass could cut that price in half and allow you to explore all the attractions Disney has to offer. While Disney dining plans can be enticing, it's probably a smarter move to bring food and drink with you into the park. Disney doesn't mind and you'll avoid having to pay $4 for a water bottle. While there are many tiers of Disney lodging it's often cheaper to rent a house or hotel room outside the park. You can also go camping at Disney World's Fort Wilderness with slots starting at $50. Disney World is always going to be a pricy destination, but with a little research the House of Mouse doesn't have to break the bank. [MUSIC] Coinage. Life well spent. Presented by Geico.