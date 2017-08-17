This Is the Age Kim Kardashian West Will Let North Wear Makeup

Kim Kardashian West may be in the midst of expanding her beauty empire, KKW Beauty, but don't expect her daughter North West to be following in her footsteps anytime soon.

During a YouTube tutorial with beauty vlogger Desi Perkins, Kim opened up about just when she'll let her four-year-old start wearing makeup—and spoiler alert: she's got about a decade ahead of her. "Probably 12,” she told Perkins. “That’s when I started to get into it, and then when I was, like, 14, my dad got me makeup lessons, and they video-taped it and showed us how to put on liner and lashes."

While Kim received makeup lessons, we have a feeling that North probably won't need many when she enters her pre-teen years. Kim has admitted that North already loves playing around with makeup, and we've seen her do her aunt Khloé Kardashian's makeup. Okay, so just a dusting of bronzer, but still—she's definitely got a head start.

RELATED: North West Appears to Approve of Aunt Khloé’s Beau Tristan Thompson

Plus, with Kylie Jenner's cosmetic line heading towards the billion-dollar mark, it's fair to say that a knowledge of a makeup runs in the family.