Supermodel Adwoa Aboah Is the Newest Face of Marc Jacobs Beauty 

Model of the moment Adwoa Aboah, who also runs the feminist, female-empowerment website Gurls Talk, can now add another job to the top of her resume. The supermodel is the latest face of Marc Jacobs Beauty.

Although the gig is new, Aboah has come full-circle with the new title. Marc Jacobs was the first fashion show she walked in. "Marc gave me my first fashion show in New York City. It was a dream come true and from that point on, he has been one of my biggest supporters. I am so excited to be the new face of Marc Jacobs Beauty, and to have been able to work alongside Marc once again is truly inspirational. His attention to detail is like no other and you see his vision instantly come to life," Aboah said in a statement.

In the model's first campaign image for the line shot by photographer David Sims, she wears the brand's new liquid lipstick-crayon hybrid Le Marc Liquid Lip Crayon, which drops at sephora.com on December 12.

Model, activist and all around amazing woman—@adwoaaboah is the newest face of #MarcJacobsBeauty. ✨💜💋 A post shared by Marc Jacobs Beauty (@marcbeauty) on Nov 1, 2017 at 7:46am PDT

Aboah's lilac straw bucket hat and hint of a gold tooth jewel adds the eccentric touch to the campaign that we've come to know and expect from Jacobs and the brand's other faces like Winona Ryder, Jessica Lange, Kaia Gerber, and Edie Campbell.