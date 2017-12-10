Adriana Lima: "I Will Not Take My Clothes Off Anymore" 

There are few models as synonymous with Victoria’s Secret as Adriana Lima. As a longtime Angel, the 36-year-old Brazilian has graced the brand’s scantily-clad runways since 1999. But in a lengthy Instagram post this weekend, Lima dropped a bombshell hinting at the possibility that her lingerie-modeling days may be done: “I will not take my clothes off anymore for an empty cause.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The post explains that Lima was recently approached “for the possibility of filming a sexy video of me to be posted and shared in social media,” the model writes, going on to explain that a conversation with a friend caused her to question her choices.

“Even though I have done many of this type, something had changed in me, when a friend approached me to share that she was unhappy with her body, then it made me think.... that everyday in my life, I wake up thinking, how do I look? Was I going to be accepted in my job? And in that moment I realized that majority of woman probably wake up every morning trying to fit in a stereotype that society/socialmedia/fashion etc imposed.... i thought that’s not a way of living and beyond that.... that’s not physically and mentally healthy, so I decided to make that change..... I will not take off my clothes anymore for a empty cause.... #Embraceyouself #natureisbeautiful#naturalissexy #LOVEYOU”

Read her full missive below.

It’s thus far unconfirmed what this means for Lima’s future with VS, but we applaud her body-positive message and honesty—EVERYONE has their insecurities.