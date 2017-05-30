Adriana Lima Defends Mysterious Diamond Ring: "I'm Married with Me"

Adriana Lima is a strong, independent woman, and it’s time the Internet took her word for it.

The Brazilian model has fielded tons of engagement speculation since she stepped out at Monaco’s Grand Prix on Sunday wearing a diamond band on the ring finger of her right hand.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

But, hey, you, Adriana’s single and she’s more than happy to set the record straight.

The model and mother-of-two, who divorced from husband Marko Jarić in 2014, took to Instagram on Monday to put the public in its place. Lima posted a selfie showing off the impressive bling, this time worn on her left hand, writing, “WHATS UP WITH THE RING? ITS SYMBOLIC, I AM COMMITTED TO MYSELF AND MY OWN HAPPINESS I AM MARRIED WITH ME. LADIES LOVE YOURSELF. AND YES I AM SINGLE.”

Amen, Adriana, amen. Now, can someone please tell her to trademark “I am married with me”? We need a tote bag/several magnets and or/makeup bags with that slogan, ASAP.