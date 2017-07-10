41 Times Birthday Boy Adrian Grenier Rocked the Selfie

41 Times Birthday Boy Adrian Grenier Rocked the Selfie
adriangrenier/Instagram
BY: Hana Asbrink
July 10, 2017 @ 9:15 AM

Look who turns 41 today! Entourage's Adrian Grenier is celebrating a milestone birthday. Lucky for Vincent Chase fans, Grenier is active on social media, taking us behind the scenes in everything from movie making to traveling, jamming to raising awareness for the environment.

In fact, this is one actor who truly harnesses the power of his celebrity as a platform for doing good. Grenier's lifestyle brand, SHFT, was co-created with a fellow producer to push sustainable living through the arts. One passion project: a crowd-funded documentary 52 to find the loneliest whale in the world, exposing the growing threat of noise pollution on aquatic life.

If that wasn't enough, he's currently working a new movie, a drama titled Public Affairs about a presidential campaign gone wrong.

Smoldering eyes and a heart of gold? You won't have to twist our arm to follow Grenier on Instagram—and fortunately, this unabashed selfie lover is never short on delivering what the crowd wants! In honor of his big 41st birthday, we've rounded up his absolute hottest Instagram selfies.

Rain rain, stay stay, won't you stick around to play. #waterislife

A post shared by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on

Omg. Will you look at that sass. EMO to the max. Side part in the eye and all. @pipthepup #emodog

A post shared by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on

Reaching for the sky wit @theskins

A post shared by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on

That's a wrap.

A post shared by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on

Missed my little love @pipthepup and I'm pretty sure they missed me too.

A post shared by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on

Orange hour. #nyc

A post shared by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on

Gonna relax more, I've decided.

A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on

#Bff's for 18 years. Pretty cool. @isasrestoratives

A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on

"Public Affairs"

A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on

Planes, trains and escalators.

A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on

Would you 'like' me more if I did more selfies? Would you follow me more if I had less to say of about the world?

A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on

Got my #Elvishair going and I'm Rockabilly ready.

A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on

Slurping on some of that hallelujah. Water or wine? (Reusable straw, FYI)

A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on

Say something.

A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on

The road less traveled. Dreams are ambition. Vision is confidence.

A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on

#Labrynth. #Labyrinth

A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on

If you look at Love's reflection, do you see yourself?

A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on

That #HammockLife

A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on

Guess where I am? "Paris" is not the answer I'm looking for...

A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on

Stockholm has been so good to me that I gotta do one more night. Ya think, Y/N? (While we're at it go follow @theskins )

A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on

#Jetlagged. #london #european #premier #entourageMovie

A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on

Full of nerves to meet my hero @jimmyfallon 😬

A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on

I love the 'alliteration' of these skylights.

A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on

Boom. There is wisdom in the crowd. Thanks everyone for pointing me in the right direction. #torchys is bomb.

A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on

Three generations of trouble. Mom, grams and me.

A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on

#Roar #entouragemovie photo shoot

A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on

"Fig yum"

A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on

I've joined the outer reaches of selfie ridiculousness...its for a good cause, I promise. #selfiepole

A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on

Just a little light weekend reading. #driveMeCrazy. W/ @melissajoanhart & @likemark

A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on

I'm thankful for all the kisses that were ever laid on my cheek, especially this one. #thanksgiving #kissGiving

A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on

I'm about to do an AMA on reddit. Come say what's up. #redditama

A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on

Raise your guns 'merica. Happy independence day.

A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on

