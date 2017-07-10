41 Times Birthday Boy Adrian Grenier Rocked the Selfie

Look who turns 41 today! Entourage's Adrian Grenier is celebrating a milestone birthday. Lucky for Vincent Chase fans, Grenier is active on social media, taking us behind the scenes in everything from movie making to traveling, jamming to raising awareness for the environment.

In fact, this is one actor who truly harnesses the power of his celebrity as a platform for doing good. Grenier's lifestyle brand, SHFT, was co-created with a fellow producer to push sustainable living through the arts. One passion project: a crowd-funded documentary 52 to find the loneliest whale in the world, exposing the growing threat of noise pollution on aquatic life.

If that wasn't enough, he's currently working a new movie, a drama titled Public Affairs about a presidential campaign gone wrong.

Smoldering eyes and a heart of gold? You won't have to twist our arm to follow Grenier on Instagram—and fortunately, this unabashed selfie lover is never short on delivering what the crowd wants! In honor of his big 41st birthday, we've rounded up his absolute hottest Instagram selfies.

Rain rain, stay stay, won't you stick around to play. #waterislife A post shared by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on Jul 1, 2017 at 9:15am PDT

Omg. Will you look at that sass. EMO to the max. Side part in the eye and all. @pipthepup #emodog A post shared by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on Jun 27, 2017 at 7:47am PDT

Reaching for the sky wit @theskins A post shared by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on Jun 26, 2017 at 3:55pm PDT

That's a wrap. A post shared by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on Jun 15, 2017 at 8:10pm PDT

Straight from my mom's garden, armed with a box of Sedum for some magic remedy or something that @isasrestoratives is sure to cook up. #natureheals A post shared by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on Jun 13, 2017 at 8:05am PDT

Missed my little love @pipthepup and I'm pretty sure they missed me too. A post shared by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on Jun 12, 2017 at 5:15am PDT

Orange hour. #nyc A post shared by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on May 27, 2017 at 4:25pm PDT

Gonna relax more, I've decided. A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on Jul 5, 2016 at 11:34am PDT

#Bff's for 18 years. Pretty cool. @isasrestoratives A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on Jul 4, 2016 at 5:04pm PDT

OMW to the LA premier of #MaraudersMovie more posts coming from the night. (opens July 1st in theaters and on-demand) #randallemmett A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on Jun 26, 2016 at 6:52pm PDT

"Public Affairs" A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on Jun 13, 2016 at 4:23pm PDT

Planes, trains and escalators. A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on May 22, 2016 at 1:50pm PDT

Would you 'like' me more if I did more selfies? Would you follow me more if I had less to say of about the world? A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on Mar 23, 2016 at 11:47am PDT

Got my #Elvishair going and I'm Rockabilly ready. A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on Mar 19, 2016 at 1:41pm PDT

Slurping on some of that hallelujah. Water or wine? (Reusable straw, FYI) A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on May 16, 2016 at 3:20pm PDT

Say something. A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on Mar 14, 2016 at 12:10am PDT

The road less traveled. Dreams are ambition. Vision is confidence. A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on Feb 1, 2016 at 4:35pm PST

#Labrynth. #Labyrinth A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on Jan 28, 2016 at 1:43pm PST

Goodbye #istanbul. You are beautiful; the food, the people, the culture. What a great finale to a long month away. I will return. A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on Jul 5, 2015 at 3:23am PDT

If you look at Love's reflection, do you see yourself? A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on Jul 4, 2015 at 10:37am PDT

That #HammockLife A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on Jan 31, 2016 at 4:06pm PST

Guess where I am? "Paris" is not the answer I'm looking for... A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on Jun 16, 2015 at 12:50pm PDT

Stockholm has been so good to me that I gotta do one more night. Ya think, Y/N? (While we're at it go follow @theskins ) A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on Jun 13, 2015 at 6:25am PDT

#Jetlagged. #london #european #premier #entourageMovie A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on Jun 9, 2015 at 8:57am PDT

Full of nerves to meet my hero @jimmyfallon 😬 A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on Jun 3, 2015 at 2:30pm PDT

I <3 you New York. I hope you still love me back even though I rarely get to see you these days. Just know I'm traveling for a good cause... Promotion for #entouragemovie premier in 25 days on #june3 A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on May 8, 2015 at 10:47am PDT

I love the 'alliteration' of these skylights. A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on Apr 17, 2015 at 2:06pm PDT

Boom. There is wisdom in the crowd. Thanks everyone for pointing me in the right direction. #torchys is bomb. A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on Apr 7, 2015 at 8:43am PDT

10 days on the Argo. We'll be very tight by the end. (fYi update: our departure was delayed for technical reasons so will give a couple more updates before we go) #shark #climatequest A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on Mar 23, 2015 at 3:36pm PDT

Three generations of trouble. Mom, grams and me. A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on Mar 20, 2015 at 12:24pm PDT

Meet my new lady 'Maya' we're going to see #monkeyKingdom opening weekend cause #disney will make a contribution to @conservationorg for every ticket sold opening weekend. A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on Mar 12, 2015 at 9:55pm PDT

#Roar #entouragemovie photo shoot A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on Mar 8, 2015 at 1:41pm PDT

Shout out to @jamesfrancotv #bedSelfie but if we are going to be narcissistic, let's hit the gym and be vain about being healthy. A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on Jan 20, 2015 at 7:15am PST

Up early this morning to run with #TeamLonelyWhale for the #OneFootFree 10k to support Algalita, to reduce plastic in our oceans. Follow along and of course follow @lonelywhale ;) A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on Jan 18, 2015 at 7:13am PST

"Fig yum" A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on Jan 9, 2015 at 12:55pm PST

I've joined the outer reaches of selfie ridiculousness...its for a good cause, I promise. #selfiepole A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on Dec 2, 2014 at 9:03am PST

Just a little light weekend reading. #driveMeCrazy. W/ @melissajoanhart & @likemark A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on Nov 29, 2014 at 10:48am PST

I'm thankful for all the kisses that were ever laid on my cheek, especially this one. #thanksgiving #kissGiving A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on Nov 27, 2014 at 12:12pm PST

I'm about to do an AMA on reddit. Come say what's up. #redditama A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on Jun 18, 2013 at 10:55am PDT