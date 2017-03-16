Adele's Been Trolling Us All with Her Secret Twitter Account

Let the social media sleuthing commence!

This week, Adele gave us just another reason to love her by revealing at a recent concert in Brisbane, Australia, that she has a secret Twitter account for lurking and posting "mouthy" comments.

Back in November 2015, the "Hello" star revealed in a BBC interview that she'd had a weakness for drunk tweeting in the past and nearly "put [her] foot in it quite a few times," which had subsequently led to her Twitter privileges being revoked by her management team.

"I'm not a drinker anymore, but when Twitter first came out I was, like, drunk tweeting," the Brit admitted.

Well, since then, rumor has it that the Grammy Award-winning songstress has gone undercover and set up a rogue Twitter handle where she can post the good, the bad, and the "mouthy" to her heart's desire.

"I was looking on Twitter last night," the 28-year-old addressed the crowd at her concert. "They don't know I have a secret account—well, obviously they do now because I said that. By 'they,' I mean my management."

She explained, "I'm not allowed access to my own Twitter, because I'm quite mouthy and I say the wrong thing a lot of the time. So they took that privilege away from me."

We'll be joining the rest of the Twitterverse to stalk the social media app for what's sure to be a gem collection of unreserved British wit.