Adele Is a Poncho-Wearing Pro, Continues Singing in the Pouring Rain

X
Shop This Post
March 28, 2017 @ 10:15 AM
BY: Meghan Overdeep

Not even a cyclone can stop Adele from doing her thing.

The "Hello" singer was performing for a crowd of 40,000 people at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday night, when Cyclone Debbie tried to upstage her. As the rain came down in sheets, the indomitable diva kept on singing, however, appearing unfazed (although quite soggy) as she battled the elements in a sequined Zuhair Murad gown. According to People, towards the middle of the show the weather got so bad that she had to rush backstage between songs to towel off her hair and face just so she could see.

It's at that point that a thoughtful fan offered her one of the ponchos being passed around in the crowd. "Oh, a poncho! Yes, please, I'd love that poncho!" the Grammy winner exclaimed as she wedged her microphone into her cleavage, ripped the packaging open with her teeth and slipped the pink poncho over her head.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSIEF7lhASu/

Adele last night 😂☔️#soaked #adele #poncho #adeleauckland #newzealand #adeleponcho

A post shared by Danielle Allan (@danielleallan) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSGMMXCgS9m/

What an absolute trooper, despite the horrific weather she sung her heart out. I'm in awe. @adele

A post shared by Todd Fisher (@omgtodd) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSIohqlDAF2

Adele + pink poncho + rainbow confetti = 💖 // #adele #concert #poshmosh #poncho #goldencircle #mountsmartstadium

A post shared by Rachel Bache (@rachelbache) on

Honestly, at this point, we couldn't love her more if we tried.

Ironically, in the same show (long before the dawn of the pink poncho) the consummate performer suggested she may never tour again, alleging it's not something she's "good at." Adele, we adore you, but clearly we have to disagree.

https://twitter.com/NataliaDidovich/status/845955588475371522

RELATED: Adele Questions Whether She'll Ever Tour Again Because of a Surprising Insecurity

Adele's not the first celebrity to willingly rock a poncho (we're looking at you, George W. Bush), but she may be the most fabulous. Scroll down for more photos of famous faces wrapped in ponchos.

George W. Bush:

REUTERS / Alamy Stock Photo

Pope Francis:

JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images

Mette-Marit, Crown Princess of Norway:

Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images

Where would we be without the poncho?

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Loading...
Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top