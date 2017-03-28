Adele Is a Poncho-Wearing Pro, Continues Singing in the Pouring Rain

Not even a cyclone can stop Adele from doing her thing.

The "Hello" singer was performing for a crowd of 40,000 people at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday night, when Cyclone Debbie tried to upstage her. As the rain came down in sheets, the indomitable diva kept on singing, however, appearing unfazed (although quite soggy) as she battled the elements in a sequined Zuhair Murad gown. According to People, towards the middle of the show the weather got so bad that she had to rush backstage between songs to towel off her hair and face just so she could see.

It's at that point that a thoughtful fan offered her one of the ponchos being passed around in the crowd. "Oh, a poncho! Yes, please, I'd love that poncho!" the Grammy winner exclaimed as she wedged her microphone into her cleavage, ripped the packaging open with her teeth and slipped the pink poncho over her head.

Honestly, at this point, we couldn't love her more if we tried.

Ironically, in the same show (long before the dawn of the pink poncho) the consummate performer suggested she may never tour again, alleging it's not something she's "good at." Adele, we adore you, but clearly we have to disagree.

https://twitter.com/NataliaDidovich/status/845955588475371522 "Oh my god, I feel like a mad tourist!" - @Adele on her poncho at her very wet Auckland show. #AdeleAuckland pic.twitter.com/n4z1304isq — Natalia Didovich (@NataliaDidovich) March 26, 2017

Adele's not the first celebrity to willingly rock a poncho (we're looking at you, George W. Bush), but she may be the most fabulous. Scroll down for more photos of famous faces wrapped in ponchos.

George W. Bush:

REUTERS / Alamy Stock Photo

Pope Francis:

JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images

Mette-Marit, Crown Princess of Norway:

Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images

Where would we be without the poncho?