Adele's Glassy Grammy Manicure Is Pitch-Perfect

No surprise here, Adele's gorgeous nails hit all the right notes—not unlike her stellar vocal range. For tonight's Grammy Awards, the star paired her olive green Givenchy number with classic nude talons, which her manicurist Kimmie Kyees has dubbed a "glassy nail." An accurate description, once we were able to see them up close as she gripped the mic while performing "Hello" to open the show. "Adele is a timeless beauty, so we decided to go with elegant nails that would complement multiple looks," Kyees says. "She kept her signature almond shape, but we created what I'm calling a glassy nail to create a beautiful, classic look."

Frazer Harrison/Getty

The pro began by applying a layer of Red Carpet Manicure's Oh So Posh gel polish ($10; ulta.com) as the base color, then applied the brand's Créme de la Créme ($10; ulta.com) toward the ends to impart a subtle graduation in color. "This created a sheer, glassy base that looked amazing on her long nails," she explains.

"We added a tiny, subtle hint of color that gave the look a bit more sexiness. I did this by blending the base into a slightly darker, peach hue at the tip of the nail." Once Kyees cured the look under the LED light—big ups to the minimal drying time—Adele was ready to hit the red carpet. The end result gave a slight nod to the traditional French mani pattern, albeit with a more current color scheme.