Adele Dressed Up Like Her “Hero” Dolly Parton and the Resemblance Is Wild

Did you know Adele’s secret talent?

Apparently, the 29-year-old Grammy winner is supremely good at dressing up like other pop culture icons—and we can’t get over it. On Tuesday, Adele took to Instagram not to announce, say, a new song or share a cute throwback. Instead, she posted of photo of herself that made us think, at first glance, we were looking at Dolly Parton.

“The effortless queen of song, Dolly Parton! We love you! We wish we could possess an ounce of your ability. You were the hero of our night! A hero of my life. I’ll always love you X,” she wrote. Her hero! How adorable.

Now, we’re really unsure as to why, specifically, she chose to dress up like Parton. But does it matter? Adele got the look down pat, enormous blonde wig and guitar included.

And it seems the feeling is mutual. Parton sang about Adele in her 2016 song, “Head Over High Heels,” in which she references “panting my eyes like Adele.”

“I love her, love her, love her!” Parton told Digital Spy that same year. “I would love to do something with her. I just love her. I love how she looks, I love how she sings, I love how she is. I would love to do something with her. Maybe write a song? Maybe do a duet. So pass that word along!”

Adele, if you’re reading this, please make that happen.