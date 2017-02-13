Adele Tries to Give Her Grammy to Beyoncé, and Everyone Is Crying

We didn't know it was possible, but after Sunday night's Grammy Awards, we love Adele even more than we ever have before.

First, with her showstopping opening performance of "Hello," then her emotional tribute to George Michael, and of course her win for Record and Song of the year. When Adele sheds tears, we shed 'em too.

The singer won the coveted Album of the Year award for 25, beating out Beyoncé's Lemonade. She was visibly emotional as she took the stage to accept her Grammy, first thanking her team and her family, and then, in a surprising move, dedicating her win to her fellow musician Beyoncé.

"When I was last here, I also was pregnant and I didn’t know, and ... I found out shortly after—which was the biggest blessing of my life," she began. "And I’ve struggled—I still do struggle being a mom, it’s really hard. But tonight winning this kind of feels full-circle."

"But I can’t possibly accept this award," she continued. "The artist of my life is Beyoncé, and ... the Lemonade album, was just so monumental ... and so well thought out, and so beautiful, and soul-baring, and we all got to see another side to you that you don’t always let us see, and we appreciate that, all us artists here adore you," she said looking directly at Beyoncé, who was sitting in the front row just below the stage. "You are our light. And the way you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel is empowering, and you make them stand up for themselves."

"I love you. I always have and I always will," she said. "Grammys I appreciate it, the Academy—I love you. My manager, my husband, and my son—you're the only reason I do it. Thank you so much." Class act if there ever was one. Adele, everyone!