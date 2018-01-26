Adele Lifted Celine Dion's Spirits as She Dealt with Health Issues

There's nothing quite like the "Power of Love" between two songstresses, and Celine Dion and Adele are living proof.

The mega-talented artists joined forces earlier this month in a show of support, and it was everything you could hope for. While they did not sing together, they did show strong love and support when Adele went to Dion's Jan. 12 show.

On Friday morning, Dion gave extra thanks to Adele for coming, especially since Dion, in recent weeks, has been dealing with health issues that have forced her to cancel shows.

"I had a pretty rough time during the last couple of weeks ... a lot of people have been hit with cold and flu bugs ... but I'm doing much better now," Dion wrote. "Wasn't able to do all my shows, but was thrilled that Adele came to one of them. ... I love her so much!!"

With Adele rocking Dion's face on her sweatshirt, the love clearly is mutual, and Adele said as much in her own Instagram post back on Jan. 13.

"Queen Celine! What a show, an absolute highlight of my life, thank you so much for the attention to your crowd and insane humor," she wrote. "Happy new year lady x"

Now if only they'd sing a duet.