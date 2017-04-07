Adele Smashed a Long-Standing Record for Female Artists

More than six years after it first debuted, Adele’s 21 album is still breaking records. The singer’s sophomore album, which has songs like “Rolling in the Deep,” “Rumour Has It,” and “Set Fire to the Rain,” surpassed Carole King’s Tapestry for the most weeks on the Billboard 200 chart for an album by a female singer.

21 just reached its 319th week in the top 200, coming in at No. 103 on the latest chart. The record has been in the rankings every week since its No. 1 debut, where it stayed for 24 nonconsecutive weeks after its release in March 2011.

For reference, King’s Tapestry was in Billboard’s top 200 for 318 weeks. That’s over six years. That means it remained a top seller longer than a one-term president.

Are the records held by male artists next for Adele? Considering 21 is still at the 103rd spot on the list, it could still have more weeks on the chart ahead.