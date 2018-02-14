Figure Skater Adam Rippon's Response to His Haters Is Pure Olympic Gold 

Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon is quickly becoming one of the best part of the winter games. When the 28-year-old athlete is not winning medals on the ice—he and earned a bronze medal in the team figure skating competition—he's sharing his unfiltered thoughts on Twitter.
While a lot of his Tweets are light-hearted, sometimes he has to deal with the haters, who despite his achievements, are determined to bring him down. Today was no exception as Rippon took to Twitter to roast the haters who have recently sent him messages saying that they hope he fails.
VIDEO: Meet Team USA: Adam Rippon
That's pretty brutal to see, especially in the midst of your first Olympics, but Rippon had what is quite possibly the best response ever.
RELATED: A Comprehensive List of the Best Figure Skaters of All Time
"To all those who tweet at me saying that they 'hope I fail,' I have failed many times many times in my life," he began. "But more importantly, I’ve learned from every setback, proudly own up to my mistakes, grown from disappointments, and now I’m a glamazon bitch ready for the runway."
If that isn't the best clap back we've ever seen, we don't know what is. Today's Tweet is hardly the first time he's made us literally laugh out loud. Scroll down to see more of his best Tweets from this year.
RELATED: Figure Skater Mirai Nagasu Made Olympic History by Landing a Triple Axel