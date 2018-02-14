Figure Skater Adam Rippon's Response to His Haters Is Pure Olympic Gold 

Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon is quickly becoming one of the best part of the winter games. When the 28-year-old athlete is not winning medals on the ice—he and earned a bronze medal in the team figure skating competition—he's sharing his unfiltered thoughts on Twitter.

While a lot of his Tweets are light-hearted, sometimes he has to deal with the haters, who despite his achievements, are determined to bring him down. Today was no exception as Rippon took to Twitter to roast the haters who have recently sent him messages saying that they hope he fails.

VIDEO: Meet Team USA: Adam Rippon

That's pretty brutal to see, especially in the midst of your first Olympics, but Rippon had what is quite possibly the best response ever.

RELATED: A Comprehensive List of the Best Figure Skaters of All Time

"To all those who tweet at me saying that they 'hope I fail,' I have failed many times many times in my life," he began. "But more importantly, I’ve learned from every setback, proudly own up to my mistakes, grown from disappointments, and now I’m a glamazon bitch ready for the runway."

To all those who tweet at me saying that they “hope I fail”, I have failed many times many times in my life. But more importantly, I’ve learned from every setback, proudly own up to my mistakes, grown from disappointments, and now I’m a glamazon bitch ready for the runway. — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) February 13, 2018

If that isn't the best clap back we've ever seen, we don't know what is. Today's Tweet is hardly the first time he's made us literally laugh out loud. Scroll down to see more of his best Tweets from this year.

RELATED: Figure Skater Mirai Nagasu Made Olympic History by Landing a Triple Axel

I was recently asked in an interview what its like to be a gay athlete in sports. I said that it’s exactly like being a straight athlete. Lots of hard work but usually done with better eye brows. — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) December 28, 2017

Adam Rippon, Olympic Medalist sounds v cute 🙆🏼‍♂️ Couldn’t have done this without my incredible teammates ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7WTlwk65zp — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) February 13, 2018

I’ve been bleaching my teeth for the past few days and now the wind that I create from just talking makes them hurt. Like, I think this is a sign that I’m officially ready for my Olympic debut. — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) February 11, 2018

The REAL one for I did for TV says “my mom” but, like, I needed this one for myself because it was the first thing that actually popped in my head and I thought I was so funny. pic.twitter.com/aC5X7wQ7bY — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) February 5, 2018

While you were busy being heterosexual, I studied the blade pic.twitter.com/rsYF2oF08j — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) January 24, 2018

But still “a little trashy” ... let the record show that my own mother didn’t correct me when I said I was trash 🚮♻️ https://t.co/lqbnbqMnRv — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) January 24, 2018

Also, we (mostly me) like to talk about my eyebrows now but we DONT want to talk about WHERE THEY HAVE BEEN. This is so important. In 2008 I thought this was acceptable but I am a better person now. A true comeback story. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/3r10R4DQ3M — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) January 18, 2018