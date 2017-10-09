You Can Thank YSL for Your New Favorite Adam Levine Pic

It’s getting harder and harder to breathe because Adam Levine is the star of a brand new YSL Fragrance campaign, and it’s pretty damn hot. Adding another gig to his resume, the singer and host of The Voice is the ambassador for the beauty brand’s new scent, Y ($72; bloomingdales.com).

"I’m psyched to be collaborating with YSL Beauty, a brand which has always appealed to me for its standout style and groundbreaking imagery," revealed Levine in a press release. "As a musician, I relate to the raw passion and strong sense of individuality of YSL; and being a part of the story of Y is exciting to me—it is not the story of one man, but of a whole creative generation. I’m excited to develop our relationship and see where it will lead."

Courtesy $72 SHOP NOW YSL |

VIDEO: We Tried It: The Vampire Facial

Composed of notes like bergamot, sage, ginger, cedar wood, and balsam fir, among others, it offers a unique, powerful, and bold statement. Sounds a little like Levine, no?

RELATED: The Celebs That Ruled the Beauty Scene This Year

The campaigns feature Levine lounging on a navy blue velvet couch, as one does, dressed in black pants, a black tailored shirt, and a black velvet suit jacket. And fans of Levine’s scruff, rejoice—the beard is far beyond the five o’clock shadow growth stage.