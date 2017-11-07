Adam Levine and Ellen DeGeneres Prank an Unsuspecting Deliveryman and the Results Are Hilarious

Adam Levine’s a pretty busy guy, but when he’s not prepping for baby No. 2 with Behati Prinsloo or performing with Maroon 5, he’s more than happy to take time out of his day to prank an innocent deliveryman.

With a little help from devious mastermind Ellen DeGeneres and her Show Me More Show, Levine successfully drove a restaurant employee insane for more than six minutes.

As with last week’s hilarious Kris Jenner episode, this week DeGeneres got into her guest’s ear and fed him ridiculous lines and cues.

When a restaurant deliveryman was sent backstage to deliver food to Levine, he began following the host’s hilarious notes, which led to him taste every dish the man brought and proclaim it “too hard”—including soup, giving the unsuspecting employee the true diva experience.

Needless to say, things get pretty uncomfortable—when Levine starts describing the texture of Blake Shelton’s butt, you’ll know what I mean.

Watch the full episode above, and stay tuned for hilarious hidden camera pranks from Ellen’s Show Me More Show.