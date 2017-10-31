Adam Levine Reveals When He Thinks Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Could Get Married

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been dating for almost two years, and they seem to be pretty in love—just ask Adam Levine. Stefani and Shelton's fellow judge on The Voice had a lot to say about the star couple on The Howard Stern Show Tuesday, and it made us pretty happy to hear it.

"They're so in love it's disgusting. It's so funny. They found each other at really interesting times in their lives. It's really beautiful," he said. "I still tell [Shelton], 'I can't believe you get to be with Gwen Stefani' ... It's just not f—ing right!"

NBC/Getty Images

Does this mean wedding bells will ring in the future? Levine actually isn't sure. He told Stern that he has "no idea" if Shelton is planning to propose, but if he does, he "would hope" to receive a wedding invite.

It sounds like he's already received plenty of invites to their homes, so we'd say that would be a safe bet.

"Gwen's house is like, so Gwen, you know? Just imagine what her house looks like, and like that's what it is. And you see sh— there doesn't belong at all: a pair of boots and a cowboy hat, in the middle of Andy Warhol or something, and you're like, 'What the f—k is this place?'" Levine said. "It's so bizarre."

Bizarre? Maybe. Adorable? Definitely.