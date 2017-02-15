Try Not to Tear Up Listening to Adam Levine Gushing About His Daughter on Ellen

February 15, 2017
We've had to watch episodes of The Voice to get a glimpse of Adam Levine! The Maroon 5 frontman has been quite busy—a 4-month old will do that to you. On Wednesday, he made an appearance on Ellen and couldn't stop talking about his daughter, Dusty Rose.

"She's unbelievable," he told the talk show host. "I'm so in love with her. It's crazy." How sweet! We saw Levine out and about last week when he received his very own Hollywood Walk of Fame star. Naturally, both his gorgeous model wife Behati Prinsloo and his daughter were in attendance.

Levine also debuted Maroon 5's newest single, "Cold," which stars wife Prinsloo during a wild night, ending with the two lovebirds in bed. "Listen, I'll only make a video that's sexy if a) my wife's on board with whatever we're doing and b) literally, I have to be—I have to go to a party reluctantly," the crooner affirmed. The band then took to the stage to perform the tune. Watch it below—we're already obsessed.

We're certain we'll be seeing a lot more of Levine as the promotion for "Cold" continues.

