Adam Levine and Daughter Dusty Rose Get Cheeky in Behati Prinsloo’s ’Gram

Bath time is officially getting peachy in this household.

As Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine prepare to welcome their second bundle of joy, the Maroon 5 frontman couldn’t resist bumming around with 1-year-old daughter Dusty Rose after the Victoria’s Secret Angel put her husband on daddy duty.

On Tuesday, the Namibian beauty took to Instagram to share a photo of the father-daughter pair enjoying a decidedly cheeky bath time.

Alongside the cute caption, “Same butt different,” the Voice coach—whose extensive ink collection is on full display—can be seen in the buff as he holds hands with his daughter and faces away from the camera towards the awaiting bubble bath.

The crowning touch on the heart-melting father-daughter shot is the peach emojis that the 28-year-old expectant model superimposed on the image.

The musician recently revealed that the couple is expecting another girl during an early November appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Revealing that he and his wife of three years are on the same page about expanding their brood, Levine explained, “I want a lot [of kids], I thrive in chaos.”

He continued, ““She was an only child, so she wants like 100 babies. I don’t know if I can do that. That’s a lot of babies.”

Something tells us bath time is about to get a lot more hectic!