Adam Levine's Reaction to Blake Shelton Winning Sexiest Man Alive Is Frankly Surprising

In case you hadn't heard, Blake Shelton is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2017, but don't worry if you were out of the loop. Shelton's Voice co-judge Adam Levine was too, until Shelton personally unveiled his shiny new title to him in the most extra way imaginable.

Shelton blindfolded Levine and took him to a lot via golf cart where he had a surprise waiting. Strategically positioning Levine in front of a brick mural, Shelton readied his friend and colleague.

"This is a great source of pride and I win," he said. "You ready? Take off the blindfold, just peek."

It took a second for Levine to realize exactly what he was looking at: a gigantic painted mural of Shelton's Sexiest Man Alive cover for People. After Levine initially responded with a simple "what," Shelton elaborated.

Blake Shelton is People's "Sexiest Man Alive"! 😍 http://people.com/sexiestmanalive2017 Posted by The Voice on Tuesday, November 14, 2017

"Look how sexy," Shelton said. "Read that, that says 'Sexiest Man Alive,' which means that I am the sexiest man that's living right now."

Despite their playful banter and rivalry on The Voice, Levine responded with pure pride and admiration for his friend, and it was too sweet for words.

"Man, I'm proud of you buddy," he said. "Because I'm only friends with other SMAs."

RELATED: Gwen Stefani Thinks Blake Shelton Is the "Perfect" Sexiest Man Alive for the Sweetest Reason

Levine himself won the Sexiest Man Alive title in 2013, which Shelton knew. In fact, it was one of the things Shelton looked forward to most about winning it himself.

"I can’t wait to shove this up Adam’s ass,” Shelton said. “As proud as I am and honored that you guys asked me, that’s really the only thing I care about.”

Two Sexiest Men Alive on one judging panel? We guess that makes The Voice the sexiest show on television.