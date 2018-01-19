Adam Levine Jokes About Nervously Binge Eating During Behati Prinsloo’s Labor

With wife Behati Prinsloo’s second pregnancy well underway, Adam Levine is dishing on that time he had a (food) baby of his own.

While making an appearance on Thursday’s segment of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Maroon 5 frontman hilariously recalled some new dad advice gone wrong when the Victoria’s Secret model was giving birth to the couple’s first child, 15-month-old daughter Dusty Rose.

“Remember to eat. A large percentage of new dads pass out because they forget to take care of themselves and don’t nourish their bodies with food and faint a lot of the time,” the newly platinum singer remembered the Voice co-star Carson Daly’s counsel.

Unfortunately for the Voice judge, he discovered he was a nervous eater as he wolfed down a feast of cheeseburgers, pizza, and other comfort food in preparation for the big moment.

“So [Behati] kind of went into labor throughout the day, and it was beautiful. I was eating a lot though. We finally go to the hospital, I’ve put back an unbelievable amount of food. Like basically bursting at the seams, I was gonna s— my pants,” the dad-of-one explained to the host.

While the Namibian beauty was experiencing contractions, the “What Lovers Do” hitmaker admitted he was silently suffering through his own stomach cramps "doubled over in pain."

“Also, my wife is in labor and it’s the lamest thing to be when your wife is going to be having a baby and you’re like ‘I got to take a s—.’ That’s not, in any way, a viable complaint. So you got to keep it inside, literally and figuratively. I was like, I’m just going to wait this out, because I could go to the bathroom and come back and the baby’s out and I’ve missed the whole thing. It was brutal,” he continued.

"Finally, the baby came, it was beautiful and amazing. And the second the coast was clear, I took one of the nurses aside and I was like, ‘Look you've got to find me a bathroom.’ And there was one a foot from the bed.”

Looks like Levine has learned his lesson this time around, as he revealed that the couple’s second daughter will be arriving, “Like any minute now, not any minute, but very close.”