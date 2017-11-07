Adam Levine Reveals the Sex of His Second Child with Behati Prinsloo

When it was announced that Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are expecting baby number two, fans were over the moon, and now we know even more about their upcoming arrival. Levine visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, and while chatting with DeGeneres about the pregnancy, he revealed that the couple is expecting a baby girl.

“It’s a girl, we’re having another girl,” he said.

Levine and Prinsloo have one child, a 13-month-old daughter named Dusty Rose, and she'll be a first-time big sis in two short months. If things go according to plan, it sounds like that won't be the end of it for Levine and Prinsloo.

“I want a lot [of kids]. I thrive in chaos,” Levine joked, and Prinsloo feels strongly the same way. “She was an only child, so she wants like 100 babies. I don’t know if I can do that. That’s a lot of babies.”

In addition to giving Ellen the baby scoop, Levine also revealed that Prinsloo and Dusty Rose are doing well.

“[Dusty's] so sweet. She’s like a little zen baby, she’s so quiet,” he said. “Which is funny 'cause her parents, we’re like maniacs. And she just kind of calms us down. She’s very chill.”

It only makes sense that Levine would come to DeGeneres to reveal his second baby's sex, since DeGeneres had a hand in naming Dusty Rose.

“I saw a rose and I thought of Rose, and then I heard the name ‘Dusty Rose’ and thought, ‘That’s a beautiful name.’ And then I sent that to you and you’re like, ‘That’s the name,’” DeGeneres said on the show.

Jury's out on how involved Ellen will be in naming baby number two, but the talk show host is on board and Levine seems pretty down as well.

“It’ll be collaborative effort,” Levine said. “We’re already working on it. It’s going.”

We can't wait to hear what name they decide on. Congrats to the happy family!